Cyclone Ditwah: Schools, colleges shut in Puducherry

NDRF personnel reaching Puducherry after IMD issued red alert for Puducherry./ANI on X





A release from Raj Nivas said the IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Puducherry, forecasting intense rainfall on November 29 and 30 due to the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.





A 'red alert' indicates heavy-to-extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.





The cyclone is located about 300 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 410 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 510 km south-southeast of Chennai, the bulletin from the India meteorological department said.





Kailashnathan reviewed the measures already taken by departments, including revenue and disaster management, to tackle the expected impact.





He instructed officials from disaster management-related departments to implement preventive measures.





Officials informed him that personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, had arrived in Puducherry and were being deployed for relief and rescue operations in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.





The release said the Lt Governor directed that control rooms be operational around the clock to respond to calls for assistance promptly.





He also asked that fishermen be warned against venturing into the sea and that all fishing vessels be secured in safe locations. -- PTI

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday held an emergency meeting with officials, directing them to take all precautionary measures ahead of heavy rains in the Union Territory under the influence of cyclone Ditwah.