CBDT To Nudge 25K High-Risk Taxpayers To...

Fri, 28 November 2025
08:36
From November 28, the income tax department will send compliance reminders via SMS and emails to about 25,000 high-risk taxpayers as part of the next phase of its NUDGE (Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable) campaign to voluntarily disclose foreign assets and income, according to sources in the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

The move targets residents who may not have fully disclosed their foreign assets or income, based on the analysis of the automatic exchange of information (AEIO) data for the financial year 2024-2025 (calendar year 2024).

As part of the campaign, such taxpayers will be advised to review and revise their income tax returns (ITR) on or before December 31, 2025 to avoid penalties.

According to the CBDT, for assessment year 2025-2026, the calendar year ending on December 31 refers to the period from January 1-December 31, 2024 in respect of foreign assets or accounts.  

-- Monika Yadav, Business Standard

