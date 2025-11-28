HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Can sit in court till midnight for poor litigants: CJI Surya Kant

Fri, 28 November 2025
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said that ensuring justice for poor litigants is his top priority and he can sit till midnight in the court for them. 

The observations were made by the CJI, who was sitting alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, while dismissing a plea filed by a person named Tilak Singh Dangi against the Centre and others. 

"No luxury litigation in my court," the CJI said, adding that such cases are pursued by wealthy litigants. 

"Let me tell you this... I am here for the smallest... poorest litigant in the last row. If needed, I will sit here till midnight for them," he said listing out his top priority. 

On November 24, Justice Kant, coming from a middle-class family in Haryana's Hisar district , took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.

