Bairabi-Sairang new railway line game-changer for Mizoram: Guv

Fri, 28 November 2025
22:31
File image
Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Friday hailed the newly inaugurated Bairabi-Sairang railway line as a game-changer for the northeastern state. 

The 51.38-km long railway project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 to bring Mizoram under the country's railway map. 

During an interaction with a 13-member media team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) Cochin at the Raj Bhavan Aizawl, Singh said the new railway line would significantly boost tourism in the state, ease transportation, reduce the cost of goods, and lower logistics expenses by providing a more accessible and efficient connectivity option. 

The governor informed the visiting scribes that the railway line was planned to be integrated with the ambitious Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), and expressed confidence that the remaining stretch of over 200 km would also be completed within the time frame. 

Singh said that while agriculture remains the primary livelihood for the majority population in Mizoram and large-scale industries are yet to take root, the state holds tremendous potential for the future, according to a statement. 

He highlighted promising sectors such as tourism, organic products, high-quality ginger and turmeric, chilli, aromatic and medicinal plants, rubber mission, bamboo-based industries, and several others. 

Singh also informed the team that both the central and state governments are actively implementing key development projects and expressed optimism that Mizoram would witness even greater developmental momentum in the years ahead. -- PTI

