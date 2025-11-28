HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ayyappa devotees can carry 'irumudi' as cabin baggage

Fri, 28 November 2025
17:46
Ayyappa devotees with 'irumudi' on their heads
Ayyappa devotees on the holy pilgrimage to Sabarimala will be allowed to carry the sacred irumudi as cabin luggage on flights rather than as check-in baggage, the ministry of civil aviation said.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said in a video post on 'X' that the concession is available from Friday until January 20.        

"Understanding the deep sentiments attached to the sacred irumudi, the ministry of civil aviation has decided to permit devotees to carry it with them on flights, ensuring their traditional practices remain uninterrupted. All necessary security protocols are being followed, while fully respecting the sentiments of the people," he said.

Naidu added that the move reflects the NDA government's commitment to safeguarding cultural values, religious traditions, and the devotional spirit cherished across the nation.

"The government remains dedicated to honouring the beliefs of every community and ensuring ease, respect, and dignity for all devotees," he said.

