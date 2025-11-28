Amid Imran's death rumours, son demands proof of life

Amid rumours about medical condition of Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his son has now demanded proof of life and his father's release.





In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kasim Khan said that it has been 845 days since his father has been under arrest. And, for the past one and a half months, he has been kept in a death cell without any contact with his family.





"For the past six weeks, he has been kept alone in a death cell in an environment of complete isolation. His sisters have been barred from every meeting, despite clear court orders. No phone calls, no meetings, and no news of his well-being. My brother and I have not been able to contact our father in any way," Kasim wrote.





Kasim alleged that this "complete darkness is not part of any security protocol" and called it a deliberate effort to conceal his father's condition and prevent his family from knowing about his whereabouts.





"Let it be clear that the Pakistani government and its masters will bear full legal, moral, and international responsibility for my father's safety and every consequence of this inhumane isolation," he added.





Kasim appealed to the international community, and international human rights organisations to intervene. He put forth several demands, including confirmation that his father is alive, access in accordance with court orders, an end to "inhumane isolation", and the "release of Pakistan's most popular political leader, who has been imprisoned solely for political reasons."





The Adiala Jail authorities, however, on Thursday rejected rumours about Imran Khan's health, underlining that the leader is in "completely good health".





"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Imran's party) leadership has been informed regarding Imran Khan's health. All necessary care is being provided to the PTI chief," the Adiala Jail administration said in a statement.





Several social media accounts on X have shared unverified claims of Imran Khan's death, with some foreign media also reporting on the alleged rumours about his health.