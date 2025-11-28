HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amid Imran's death rumours, son demands proof of life

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
08:50
image
Amid rumours about medical condition of Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his son has now demanded proof of life and his father's release.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kasim Khan said that it has been 845 days since his father has been under arrest. And, for the past one and a half months, he has been kept in a death cell without any contact with his family.

"For the past six weeks, he has been kept alone in a death cell in an environment of complete isolation. His sisters have been barred from every meeting, despite clear court orders. No phone calls, no meetings, and no news of his well-being. My brother and I have not been able to contact our father in any way," Kasim wrote.

Kasim alleged that this "complete darkness is not part of any security protocol" and called it a deliberate effort to conceal his father's condition and prevent his family from knowing about his whereabouts.

"Let it be clear that the Pakistani government and its masters will bear full legal, moral, and international responsibility for my father's safety and every consequence of this inhumane isolation," he added.

Kasim appealed to the international community, and international human rights organisations to intervene. He put forth several demands, including confirmation that his father is alive, access in accordance with court orders, an end to "inhumane isolation", and the "release of Pakistan's most popular political leader, who has been imprisoned solely for political reasons."

 The Adiala Jail authorities, however, on Thursday rejected rumours about Imran Khan's health, underlining that the leader is in "completely good health".  

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Imran's party) leadership has been informed regarding Imran Khan's health. All necessary care is being provided to the PTI chief," the Adiala Jail administration said in a statement.

Several social media accounts on X have shared unverified claims of Imran Khan's death, with some foreign media also reporting on the alleged rumours about his health.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US to re-examine Green Card holders from 'countries of concern'
LIVE! US to re-examine Green Card holders from 'countries of concern'

National Guard soldier dies, another fighting for life: Trump
National Guard soldier dies, another fighting for life: Trump

The deceased National Guard soldier has been identified as US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who hailed from West Virginia.

97 Infants Died Because Of Malnutrition
97 Infants Died Because Of Malnutrition

'These children possess catastrophically low birth weights -- often 1.4 kgs or less. Such extremely low birth weight results in profoundly compromised neo-natal immunity.''The escalation to 97 deaths in three months precipitated...

Delhi blast probe reveals 2 more hideouts of Dr Ganaie
Delhi blast probe reveals 2 more hideouts of Dr Ganaie

Delhi blast investigation revealed that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module linked to the November 10 terrorist incident, had two more hideouts near the Al Falah...

Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister amid rift
Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister amid rift

Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse claims that despite being Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde is still considered the Chief Minister in the hearts of the people and predicts he will lead the state again.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO