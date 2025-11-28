22 TTP terrorists killed in operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

08:38

At least 22 TTP terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the media wing of the country's military said.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday in Dera Ismail Khan district of the northwestern province after receiving reports of presence of terrorists belonging to the "Fitna Al-Khawarij", it said.

The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security forces effectively engaged at the hideout of the terrorists, and after an intense exchange of fire, 22 were eliminated, the military said.

Combing operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist still present in the area, it added. -- PTI