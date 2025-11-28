2 Banks Apply For Pension Funds

11:40





"All the banks are very clear that this is a long term, very, very thriving business. In pension funds, our trajectory will be very similar to that of developed nations. We have a few very large banks which are not present today. They are all making enquiries. Two of them have even met me giving their applications to start a pension fund," Ramann said.





Currently, there are ten pension funds registered with the PFRDA The regulator is planning outreach programmes across Tier-II and Tier-III cities and is in talks with organisations with large databases to popularise pension funds for corporates, MSMEs, self help groups, platform workers and farmer producer organisations.





"We are talking to the 'PhonePe's of the world, saying how do we get you to make this popular because most people are using apps like that. This is where we have to get into technology,' he said. The pension regulator also said that retirement fund managers will soon be allowed to invest in Gold and Silver ETFs and inflation-indexed products will be launched by the end of this financial year or March 2026.





"Increasing participation means increasing the allocation in the percentage. The possible entry into commodities that also include gold and silver; we should be able to permit it in the next few weeks," he said, adding about one per cent will be allowed in such investments.





-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

