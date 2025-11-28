HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 Banks Apply For Pension Funds

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
11:40
image
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman S Ramann said on Thursday that two banks have submitted applications to the regulator to start pension funds. 

"All the banks are very clear that this is a long term, very, very thriving business. In pension funds, our trajectory will be very similar to that of developed nations. We have a few very large banks which are not present today. They are all making enquiries. Two of them have even met me giving their applications to start a pension fund," Ramann said.

Currently, there are ten pension funds registered with the PFRDA  The regulator is planning outreach programmes across Tier-II and Tier-III cities and is in talks with organisations with large databases to popularise pension funds for corporates, MSMEs, self help groups, platform workers and farmer producer organisations. 

"We are talking to the 'PhonePe's of the world, saying how do we get you to make this popular because most people are using apps like that. This is where we have to get into technology,' he said. The pension regulator also said that retirement fund managers will soon be allowed to invest in Gold and Silver ETFs and inflation-indexed products will be launched by the end of this financial year or March 2026.

"Increasing participation means increasing the allocation in the percentage. The possible entry into commodities that also include gold and silver; we should be able to permit it in the next few weeks," he said, adding about one per cent will be allowed in such investments.

-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modiji, India's children are choking: Rahul on Delhi AQI
LIVE! Modiji, India's children are choking: Rahul on Delhi AQI

Will pause...: Trump's bombshell for '3rd world countries'
Will pause...: Trump's bombshell for '3rd world countries'

The Trump administration said it will conduct a "rigorous" re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from "every country of concern".

Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member held
Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member held

Delhi Police have arrested a suspected gangster linked to the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada. The accused is allegedly associated with a Canada-based gangster involved in extortion rackets.

Maximum city, minimum air: Mumbai's AQI worsens
Maximum city, minimum air: Mumbai's AQI worsens

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites for contributing to air pollution in Mumbai. The civic body has also directed strict adherence to air pollution guidelines, including the...

UP lawyer lured sons to kill their parents, all 4 arrested
UP lawyer lured sons to kill their parents, all 4 arrested

A lawyer in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, is accused of masterminding the murder of a couple after fraudulently acquiring their shops and manipulating their sons into committing the crime.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO