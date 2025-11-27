HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
YouTuber Shadab Jakati arrested over viral video

Thu, 27 November 2025
21:07
image
Social media influencer Shadab Jakati was arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday in connection with a viral video, in which he was purportedly seen making objectionable remarks while interacting with a minor and women, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Incholi police station Jitendra Kumar Tripathi told PTI that a case was registered against Jakati on a complaint from local resident Anees under section 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The complainant alleged that a viral clip showed Jakati making indecent comments during a conversation involving a minor girl and women. 

Following his arrest, Jakati was produced before a court, which granted him bail after hearing arguments from both sides.

His counsel Syed Mohammad Zamir claimed that the child seen in the video is Jakati's daughter and the woman his wife, asserting that there was no act in the footage that could be described as disturbing public peace or objectionable.

The video triggered sharp reactions on social media, with some users demanding stringent action against Jakati, while others urged people not to jump to conclusions until the investigation is completed.

After being released on bail, Jakati told reporters that he had no ill-intent while recording the video.

He apologised to anyone who may have found it offensive and said he has removed the clip from all his social media platforms.  -- PTI

