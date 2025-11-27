HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will go to Delhi if...: Siddaramaiah on Karnataka tussle

Thu, 27 November 2025
13:57
Amid the ongoing power tussle within the Karnataka Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will visit Delhi if the party high command calls him. 

This comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that a decision regarding the speculated tussle in the state will be made after a discussion among the high command, CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. 

"If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi," Siddaramaiah told reporters. The speculation stirred as the Karnataka government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. However, it was business as usual for the Chief Minister, who steered clear of remarks on the CM post during his press conference in Bengaluru. 

He instead announced a relief package of Rs 1,033 crore for crop damage across 14 lakh hectares due to excessive rainfall in the state. Karnataka CM said, "This time, the state has received excessive rainfall. Crops have been damaged in about 14 lakh hectares. Compensation must be given to farmers. I had visited districts like Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and a few others, where damage to maize, sugarcane, and tur is severe. We appealed to the Central Government, and they will send a Central team here. We are hopeful that they will provide compensation. Financial assistance will be given for 17 lakh hectares."

Earlier today, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the decision regarding the CM post will be a collective one. "I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion with all of these. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that he will discuss the matter with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge if he calls him for a meeting. Speaking to ANI, HK Patil said, "If he calls, we will sit and discuss with him. Wherever high command calls, we will have to go." -- PTI

