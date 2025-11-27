HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US stops all immigration requests from Afghan nationals

Thu, 27 November 2025
10:28
Pic: Mike Ryan /Handout via Reuters
Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols, the US government says. The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remain our singular focus and mission, the USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) said in a press release.  

This comes after authorities identified the suspect in the Washington, DC shooting that critically wounded two National Guard members near the White House as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who arrived in the United States in 2021. While his identity has been confirmed, officials are still working to verify aspects of his background, and the motive behind the assault remains unclear.

Pic: The crime scene at Washington D.C.

29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal was identified as the suspected gunman who shot the two National Guard members.

