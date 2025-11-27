HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty hit record HIGHS after 14 months

Thu, 27 November 2025
11:06
The Sensex yesterday
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled their fresh record highs in early trade on Thursday amid optimistic global trends on growing hopes of a US Fed rate cut and foreign fund inflows. 

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 416.67 points to hit its new record high of 86,026.18 during the morning trade. The earlier lifetime high of the benchmark was 85,978.25 hit on September 27, 2024. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 101.65 points to hit an all-time high of 26,306.95. The broader index had earlier scaled its record intra-day high of 26,277 on September 27, 2024. 

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest gainers. However, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Trent and State Bank of India were among the laggards. 

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory. US markets ended higher on Wednesday.

