Prayer meet for Dharmendra at 5 pm, Taj Lands End

Thu, 27 November 2025
13:05
After a private funeral, Dharmendra's family is organising a prayer meet for the actor on Thursday at a hotel in Mumbai for fans and industry members to pay their last tributes to the veteran star, who died on Monday at the age of 89. Called 'Celebration of Life', the prayer meet will start from 5pm and go on till 7.30 pm in the lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra.

Arrangements for seating, floral decorations and security were in progress throughout the day, with hotel staff seen coordinating with event planners to ensure a smooth gathering. Dharmendra, fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, had a career spanning over six decades and was regarded as one of the most versatile and beloved actors of Indian cinema. 

 His last rites took place on November 25 and it was attended by only family and industry members like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone among others. PTI


Image: Hema Malini shared this picture on X saying: "Togetherness over the years - always there for us. Some special moments.."

