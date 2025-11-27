Paise yeh paisa! Sensex, Nifty scale record highs

16:14





Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 110.87 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 85,720.38. During the day, it hit a record high of 86,055.86, reflecting a jump of 446.35 points or 0.52 per cent.





The earlier lifetime high of the benchmark was 85,978.25 hit on September 27, 2024. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent at 26,215.55. During the day, the benchmark rallied 105.15 points or 0.40 per cent to hit an all-time high of 26,310.45.





The broader index had earlier scaled its record intra-day high of 26,277.35 on September 27, 2024. Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank were the major gainers. However, Maruti, Eternal, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were among the laggards. -- PTI

