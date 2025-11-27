HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Paise yeh paisa! Sensex, Nifty scale record highs

Thu, 27 November 2025
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh lifetime highs in intra-day trade on Thursday before closing marginally higher amid positive global trends on growing hopes of a US Fed rate cut and foreign fund inflows. 

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 110.87 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 85,720.38. During the day, it hit a record high of 86,055.86, reflecting a jump of 446.35 points or 0.52 per cent. 

The earlier lifetime high of the benchmark was 85,978.25 hit on September 27, 2024. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent at 26,215.55. During the day, the benchmark rallied 105.15 points or 0.40 per cent to hit an all-time high of 26,310.45. 

The broader index had earlier scaled its record intra-day high of 26,277.35 on September 27, 2024. Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank were the major gainers. However, Maruti, Eternal, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were among the laggards. -- PTI

LIVE! Don't blame volcanic ash for Mumbai's poor AQI: HC
Cong targeting India with overseas SM accounts: BJP
The BJP has accused the Congress party, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of using social media accounts based in foreign countries to create an anti-India narrative. The BJP alleges that accounts originating from Pakistan, Bangladesh,...

Jemimah Skips WBBL To Support Smriti
'Rodrigues will stay in India to support her team-mate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season.'

Is Imran Khan dead? PTI urges Pak govt to clarify
The appeal follows repeated refusals in recent weeks to allow Imran's sisters to meet him at Adiala jail, prompting them to question his whereabouts and stage sit-ins outside the facility.

Will call everyone and...: Kharge on K'taka power tussle
The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, in the backdrop of an...

