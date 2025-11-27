HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No requests for EVM check received in Bihar: EC

Thu, 27 November 2025
Share:
21:56
image
Poll authorities in Bihar have not received any application from candidates who were defeated in the recently-held Assembly polls with a request for EVM burnt-memory or microcontroller verification, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

It said no similar request was received for the eight Assembly bypolls held along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar election on November 11. 

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the EC had issued revised standard operating procedures on post-counting checking and the verification of burnt memory or microcontroller of electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 17, under which candidates at serial number 2 or 3, behind the highest-polled candidates, could seek checking and verification of EVMs within seven days of the declaration of the poll results.

The results of the Bihar election and Assembly bypolls were announced on November 14.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister
LIVE! Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister

Caste blocs enter Karnataka power tussle; Cong on alert
Caste blocs enter Karnataka power tussle; Cong on alert

In a fresh twist to the ongoing power struggle in Karnataka, caste groups backing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Thursday threw their weight behind them, with one warning Congress against unseating the...

Hong Kong's high-rise inferno kills 65; over 280 missing
Hong Kong's high-rise inferno kills 65; over 280 missing

Firefighters battled for a second day on Thursday to contain a massive inferno that ripped through seven high-rise residential towers in Hong Kong, as the death toll climbed to 65 and over 280 people remained missing in what officials...

Imran Khan in good health: Jail authorities dispel rumours
Imran Khan in good health: Jail authorities dispel rumours

Pakistani authorities have dismissed rumours circulating on social media regarding the health of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating he is in 'completely good health' inside Adiala Jail.

Rs 11-crore mid-day meal scam unearthed in UP, 5 held
Rs 11-crore mid-day meal scam unearthed in UP, 5 held

A scam of nearly Rs 11 crore in the mid-day meal scheme was brought to light in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, leading to a first information report (FIR) against 45 people and the arrest of five individuals, including a village...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO