Nifty hits record high after 14 months

The Sensex also climbed sharply in early trade, hitting 85,843.82 points soon after the opening session. The domestic benchmark indices opened higher, continuing the positive momentum from yesterday's rally. The Nifty 50 opened at 26,261.25, up 55.95 points or 0.21 per cent, while the BSE Sensex began the day at 85,741.13, rising 131.62 points or 0.15 per cent.





With strong opening momentum, Nifty moved past its previous record highs. Nifty crossed its earlier peak of 26,277.37 achieved in September 2024. Sensex is also very near to its September 2024 high of 85,978.25. -- ANI

Nifty touched a new high of 26,285.95 on Thursday, gaining 80.65 points or 0.31 per cent, marking its first new peak in 14 months as bullish sentiment returned to the markets.