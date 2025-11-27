HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nifty hits record high after 14 months

Thu, 27 November 2025
Share:
10:17
image
Nifty touched a new high of 26,285.95 on Thursday, gaining 80.65 points or 0.31 per cent, marking its first new peak in 14 months as bullish sentiment returned to the markets. 

The Sensex also climbed sharply in early trade, hitting 85,843.82 points soon after the opening session. The domestic benchmark indices opened higher, continuing the positive momentum from yesterday's rally. The Nifty 50 opened at 26,261.25, up 55.95 points or 0.21 per cent, while the BSE Sensex began the day at 85,741.13, rising 131.62 points or 0.15 per cent.

With strong opening momentum, Nifty moved past its previous record highs. Nifty crossed its earlier peak of 26,277.37 achieved in September 2024. Sensex is also very near to its September 2024 high of 85,978.25. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DC shooting suspect is Afghan national, entered US in 2021
LIVE! DC shooting suspect is Afghan national, entered US in 2021

2 US National Guard members shot near White House
2 US National Guard members shot near White House

29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal was identified as the suspected gunman who shot the two National Guard members.

44 dead in Hong Kong high-rise fire; 279 still missing
44 dead in Hong Kong high-rise fire; 279 still missing

Three men have been arrested for suspected manslaughter in the fire that broke out in Wang Fuk Court on Wednesday, Hong Kong Police Force said in a press briefing on Thursday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Historic Lows, Ugly Numbers! The Decline Under Gambhir
Historic Lows, Ugly Numbers! The Decline Under Gambhir

The aura of home advantage -- long regarded as a hallmark of India's Test side -- seemed secure. But in barely over a year, that fortress has not just cracked, it has collapsed, raising uncomfortable questions about strategy, selection,...

TMC MLA's Babri replica plan on Dec 6 sparks row
TMC MLA's Babri replica plan on Dec 6 sparks row

A major controversy has erupted in West Bengal after a TMC MLA announced plans to lay the foundation stone of a mosque modeled on the Babri Masjid, leading to political backlash and concerns over communal polarization.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO