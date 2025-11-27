My go-to person: Hema Malini on losing Dharmendra

11:18





In her first post since Dharmendra's death on Monday at the age of 89, Malini remembered him as a loving husband and an adoring father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana, as well as a warm presence who effortlessly endeared himself to everyone in her family. "Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.





"He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them," the 77-year-old wrote while also sharing their old photos. Calling her loss indescribable, the actor said the vacuum left behind will remain for the rest of her life. "After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments..."





Hema Malini, who acted with Dharmendra in many blockbusters such as "Sholay", Seeta aur Geeta" and "Pratigya", said. PTI

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to her late husband Dharmendra, saying that he was everything to her - a partner, guide and friend whose passing has left an irreplaceable void.