HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man, paramour found hanging in suspected suicide pact

Thu, 27 November 2025
Share:
12:56
image
A man and his paramour from Maharashtra's Palghar district in Maharashtra allegedly ended their lives in a suspected suicide pact after their families opposed their relationship, police said on Thursday. Naresh Lahu Nadge (35) and Sarika Shankar Mahala (24) were found hanging from a tree in Sarshi village of Vikramgad taluka on Tuesday, a day after they left their homes under false pretences, they said. 

Naresh, who was married and had two children, and Sarika, who was unmarried, were in a relationship, but their families and other villagers opposed it, pushing them into depression, the police said. Some villagers spotted the two hanging from a tree on Tuesday. Preliminary findings indicate it was a suicide pact, assistant police inspector Ajit Gole said. 

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered, the police said. "The villagers here are too sensitive and emotional to any kind of correction and may take the extreme step," the official said, stressing the need to address such issues through counselling. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hong Kong fire: Toll rises to 55, at least 279 missing
LIVE! Hong Kong fire: Toll rises to 55, at least 279 missing

Will call everyone and...: Kharge on K'taka power tussle
Will call everyone and...: Kharge on K'taka power tussle

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, in the backdrop of an...

Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules
Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules

Radical Islamist networks are deliberately targeting Muslim youths embedded within the country's professional and academic ecosystems, leveraging their skills, mobility, and digital reach to quietly strengthen operational...

Modi inaugurates space startup, unveils orbital rocket
Modi inaugurates space startup, unveils orbital rocket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus, highlighting government reforms and the rise of private space companies in India. He also unveiled the company's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I.

26/11: 'India Must Never Forget'
26/11: 'India Must Never Forget'

'They came to our bedrooms, woke people who were sleeping, and shot them. For what? For what?'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO