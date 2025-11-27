HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Kerala Has Done Very Well In Eradicating Poverty'

Thu, 27 November 2025
In 1973-1974, poverty in Kerala was at 59.74%.
In 1973-1974, the rate of poverty in India was 54.88%.
In 2011-2012, poverty in Kerala came down to 11.3%.
In 2011-2012, the national poverty rate came down to 29.5%.

In 2023, the NITI Aayog's National Multidimensional Poverty Index stated that only 0.55% of Kerala's population was multidimensionally poor while the national average was 14.96%.

In 2025, Bihar, the multidimensional poverty rate is 33.76%!

On the 1st of November 2025, the chief minister of Kerala declared that it was the first state in India to have eradicated 'extreme poverty'.

It was the culmination of a project that started in 2021.

The IAS officer in charge of the project -- till her retirement in April 2025 as Kerala's chief secretary -- was Sarada Muraleedharan.

"We looked at extreme poor people as those who have no viable means for survival, when the living conditions of somebody is so deplorable that there is absolutely no quality of life," Sarada Muraleedharan tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier. Read the interview here. 

