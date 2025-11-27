HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haryana Thar owner sends notice to DGP over remark, demands apology

Thu, 27 November 2025
File image
A Gurugram resident and Mahindra Thar owner has issued a legal notice to Haryana DGP O P Singh, seeking a public apology and withdrawal of remarks that allegedly portrayed Thar and bullet motorcycle owners as having a "criminal mindset". 

At a press conference on November 8 in Gurugram, the DGP, while speaking on road safety and traffic violations, reportedly remarked that most Thar and bullet riders have a criminal mindset. 

The comment triggered a discussion on social media, with vehicle owners and enthusiasts calling it a sweeping generalisation. 

On Monday, Sarvo Miter, a Gurugram Sector 102 resident, sent a legal notice to the DGP through his counsel. In the notice, the lawyer stated that his client had purchased a Thar in January 2023 for over Rs 30 lakh because its strong build quality, safety features, and reliable performance met his requirement for a dependable vehicle for daily travel. 

The notice said the DGP's comment had "no factual basis or justification" and was made in a mocking and insulting tone toward all Thar owners, including the complainant. 

It further claimed that the tone was evident from the reaction of media persons who allegedly laughed immediately after the remark. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gurugram lawyer held on charges of spying for Pak's ISI
LIVE! Gurugram lawyer held on charges of spying for Pak's ISI

Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem

Sack Gambhir before he damages any more careers, if you must. But it cannot stop there. The project ahead must be bigger, more ambitious, and far more urgent: Rebuilding the spine of Indian cricket from the grassroots up, and giving the...

India slip below Pakistan in WTC rankings
India slip below Pakistan in WTC rankings

India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals (WTC) took a major hit as they slipped to the fifth spot in standings following their embarrassing 0-2 series whitewash to South Africa at home.

Delhi pepper-spray protestors linked to radicals: Police
Delhi pepper-spray protestors linked to radicals: Police

Delhi Police claim protesters arrested at India Gate for using pepper spray on officers are linked to the banned Radical Student Union and displayed banners of a slain Maoist leader.

Myself, Rahul ji, Sonia ji will resolve K'taka issue: Kharge
Myself, Rahul ji, Sonia ji will resolve K'taka issue: Kharge

Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the issue will be resolved after discussions with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, while deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar...

