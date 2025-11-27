Haryana Thar owner sends notice to DGP over remark, demands apology

00:42

File image





At a press conference on November 8 in Gurugram, the DGP, while speaking on road safety and traffic violations, reportedly remarked that most Thar and bullet riders have a criminal mindset.





The comment triggered a discussion on social media, with vehicle owners and enthusiasts calling it a sweeping generalisation.





On Monday, Sarvo Miter, a Gurugram Sector 102 resident, sent a legal notice to the DGP through his counsel. In the notice, the lawyer stated that his client had purchased a Thar in January 2023 for over Rs 30 lakh because its strong build quality, safety features, and reliable performance met his requirement for a dependable vehicle for daily travel.





The notice said the DGP's comment had "no factual basis or justification" and was made in a mocking and insulting tone toward all Thar owners, including the complainant.





It further claimed that the tone was evident from the reaction of media persons who allegedly laughed immediately after the remark. -- PTI

