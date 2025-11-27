Gurugram lawyer held on charges of spying for Pak's ISI

00:08





This is the third arrest of an alleged Pakistani spy in the Mewat area this year.





According to police, the arrested lawyer has been identified as Rizwan, a resident of Kharkhadi village in Nuh district.





He is said to be practising in the Gurugram court.





Rizwan was detained for questioning two days ago and has now been arrested after a case was registered against him at the Tauru Sadar police station.





Another lawyer has also been detained, and his role is being probed.





Investigating agencies suspect that Rizwan passed sensitive information to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they added.





A senior investigating officer said Rizwan allegedly brought crores of rupees into India through hawala channels linked to ISI handlers in Pakistan.





He allegedly supplied this money further for terrorist activities, espionage, and drug smuggling.





"It has also come to light that there have been several large transactions in Rizwan's Punjab National Bank account at the Tawadu branch, and he has been visiting Punjab frequently. This is under investigation,' he added.





Nuh SP Rajesh Kumar could not be contacted, but a senior police officer confirmed the arrest. -- PTI

