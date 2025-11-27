HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gurugram lawyer held on charges of spying for Pak's ISI

Thu, 27 November 2025
Share:
00:08
image
The Nuh police arrested a lawyer for allegedly spying and passing information to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, following the input by a central investigative agency, officials said on Wednesday. 

This is the third arrest of an alleged Pakistani spy in the Mewat area this year. 

According to police, the arrested lawyer has been identified as Rizwan, a resident of Kharkhadi village in Nuh district. 

He is said to be practising in the Gurugram court. 

Rizwan was detained for questioning two days ago and has now been arrested after a case was registered against him at the Tauru Sadar police station. 

Another lawyer has also been detained, and his role is being probed. 

Investigating agencies suspect that Rizwan passed sensitive information to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they added. 

A senior investigating officer said Rizwan allegedly brought crores of rupees into India through hawala channels linked to ISI handlers in Pakistan. 

He allegedly supplied this money further for terrorist activities, espionage, and drug smuggling. 

"It has also come to light that there have been several large transactions in Rizwan's Punjab National Bank account at the Tawadu branch, and he has been visiting Punjab frequently. This is under investigation,' he added. 

Nuh SP Rajesh Kumar could not be contacted, but a senior police officer confirmed the arrest. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gurugram lawyer held on charges of spying for Pak's ISI
LIVE! Gurugram lawyer held on charges of spying for Pak's ISI

Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem

Sack Gambhir before he damages any more careers, if you must. But it cannot stop there. The project ahead must be bigger, more ambitious, and far more urgent: Rebuilding the spine of Indian cricket from the grassroots up, and giving the...

India slip below Pakistan in WTC rankings
India slip below Pakistan in WTC rankings

India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals (WTC) took a major hit as they slipped to the fifth spot in standings following their embarrassing 0-2 series whitewash to South Africa at home.

Delhi pepper-spray protestors linked to radicals: Police
Delhi pepper-spray protestors linked to radicals: Police

Delhi Police claim protesters arrested at India Gate for using pepper spray on officers are linked to the banned Radical Student Union and displayed banners of a slain Maoist leader.

Myself, Rahul ji, Sonia ji will resolve K'taka issue: Kharge
Myself, Rahul ji, Sonia ji will resolve K'taka issue: Kharge

Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the issue will be resolved after discussions with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, while deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO