Entire high command will take decision on K'taka: Kharge

11:54





The speculation stirred as the Karnataka government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge stated that it will be a collective decision.





"I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion with all of these. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.





Earlier today, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar shared a social media post amid speculation of a power tussle between him and CM Siddaramaiah, reiterating, "Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world." In the X post, which is speculatively directed at the Congress high command, DK Shivakumar asked everyone, including himself, to keep their promises. -- ANI

