HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Don't blame volcanic ash for Mumbai's poor AQI: HC

Thu, 27 November 2025
Share:
16:36
image
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said authorities cannot blame ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia for air pollution in the metropolis and said the air quality index here has been poor much before that. 

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was urged to take up hearing into a bunch of pleas from the year 2023 on the issue of air pollution in the city. Senior counsels Darius Khambata and Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for the petitioners, said the AQI in the city has been consistently poor and above 300 this month. 

Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan said air pollution has worsened due to the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia two days back. The court, however, discarded this and said air pollution has been bad much before the eruption of the volcano. 

"Even before this eruption, if one stepped out visibility was poor beyond 500 metres," the court said. The bench, while referring to the situation in Delhi, which is witnessing alarming levels of AQI, asked what effective measures can be taken to address the issue. "What can be the most effective measures? We are all seeing what is happening in Delhi? What is the effect of that," the bench questioned. 

The court posted the matter for hearing on Friday. Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region, erupted on Sunday, producing a large ash plume that rose to around 14 kilometres (45,000 feet) in the sky. The plume spread eastward across the Red Sea, and towards the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't blame volcanic ash for Mumbai's poor AQI: HC
LIVE! Don't blame volcanic ash for Mumbai's poor AQI: HC

Cong targeting India with overseas SM accounts: BJP
Cong targeting India with overseas SM accounts: BJP

The BJP has accused the Congress party, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of using social media accounts based in foreign countries to create an anti-India narrative. The BJP alleges that accounts originating from Pakistan, Bangladesh,...

Jemimah Skips WBBL To Support Smriti
Jemimah Skips WBBL To Support Smriti

'Rodrigues will stay in India to support her team-mate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season.'

Is Imran Khan dead? PTI urges Pak govt to clarify
Is Imran Khan dead? PTI urges Pak govt to clarify

The appeal follows repeated refusals in recent weeks to allow Imran's sisters to meet him at Adiala jail, prompting them to question his whereabouts and stage sit-ins outside the facility.

Will call everyone and...: Kharge on K'taka power tussle
Will call everyone and...: Kharge on K'taka power tussle

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, in the backdrop of an...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO