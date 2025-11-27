HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DC shooting suspect is Afghan national, entered US in 2021

Thu, 27 November 2025
Share:
10:06
Pic: Nathan Howard/Reuters
Pic: Nathan Howard/Reuters
Authorities have identified the suspect in the Washington, DC shooting that critically wounded two National Guard members near the White House, according to officials familiar with the case.

The development comes as investigators piece together the circumstances surrounding the attack in a high-security area of the capital. Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the alleged shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who arrived in the United States in 2021. 

While his identity has been confirmed, officials are still working to verify aspects of his background, and the motive behind the assault remains unclear. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon during "high-visibility patrols" carried out by National Guard personnel near 17th Street and I Street NW, an area that sits close to several major federal buildings. According to authorities, the gunman emerged from around a corner, lifted a handgun, and opened fire on the two soldiers. 

Other Guard members stationed nearby responded immediately, returning fire and prompting a swift security operation. The exchange of gunfire led to precautionary lockdowns at the White House and surrounding government offices as emergency teams secured the area and began assessing the threat.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and FBI Director Kash Patel said the injured Guardsmen remain in critical condition, underscoring the seriousness of their injuries. President Donald Trump later confirmed that the suspect was also severely wounded during the confrontation. -- ANI

Image: Evidence markers sit on the ground after two National Guard members were shot near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DC shooting suspect is Afghan national, entered US in 2021
LIVE! DC shooting suspect is Afghan national, entered US in 2021

2 US National Guard members shot near White House
2 US National Guard members shot near White House

29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal was identified as the suspected gunman who shot the two National Guard members.

44 dead in Hong Kong high-rise fire; 279 still missing
44 dead in Hong Kong high-rise fire; 279 still missing

Three men have been arrested for suspected manslaughter in the fire that broke out in Wang Fuk Court on Wednesday, Hong Kong Police Force said in a press briefing on Thursday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Historic Lows, Ugly Numbers! The Decline Under Gambhir
Historic Lows, Ugly Numbers! The Decline Under Gambhir

The aura of home advantage -- long regarded as a hallmark of India's Test side -- seemed secure. But in barely over a year, that fortress has not just cracked, it has collapsed, raising uncomfortable questions about strategy, selection,...

TMC MLA's Babri replica plan on Dec 6 sparks row
TMC MLA's Babri replica plan on Dec 6 sparks row

A major controversy has erupted in West Bengal after a TMC MLA announced plans to lay the foundation stone of a mosque modeled on the Babri Masjid, leading to political backlash and concerns over communal polarization.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO