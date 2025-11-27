HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Court allows MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament's winter session

Thu, 27 November 2025
19:23
The special NIA court at Patiala House on Thursday permitted Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid to attend the Parliament session while in custody.

The upcoming session is commencing on December 1. 

Rashid is in custody in a terror case lodged by the NIA.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma allowed the plea of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, subject to a previous condition. 

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

The court on Wednesday reserved an order on the plea of MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh for custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament session scheduled to commence from December 1.

Counsel for NIA said that the agency has no objection if the accused is allowed to attend the Parliament session in custody.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh and submitted that they have no objection if he be granted custody parole subject to the outcome of the order high court of Delhi on the issue of travel cost involved.

Baramulla MP sought an interim bail or custody parole without a cost to attend the Parliament session.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh is an MP from Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir. His application seeking modification of the cost to pay for custody parole to attend the Parliament session is pending before the Delhi high court.

On November 7, the division bench of the Delhi high court delivered a split verdict on his application. Now the matter is pending before the bench of a single judge.

-- ANI

