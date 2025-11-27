HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ayodhya may see 50 crore visitors by end of 2025: UP govt

Thu, 27 November 2025
Ayodhya is expected to receive up to 50 crore visitors by the end of 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday, citing a sharp rise in tourist arrivals following the construction of the Ram temple and the recent flag-hoisting ceremony atop the shrine.

According to the government statement, nearly 23 crore people visited Ayodhya between January and June this year -- four to five times higher than earlier tourist volumes.

The state government, in a statement, said that the surge in footfall has positioned Ayodhya among the world's leading spiritual destinations.

Large numbers of tourists are now arriving from the United States, Europe, Russia and several Asian countries, it said.

The government attributed the rise to the improvement of local infrastructure, including wider roads, upgraded ghats, illuminated heritage routes, enhanced hospitality services and international-standard hotels. 

Hotel occupancy, which earlier remained low, has "shot up dramatically", with small establishments reportedly earning between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 per day, the statement added.

According to the UP government, Ayodhya's transformation began in 2020 with multiple departments implementing development works under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Roads, drainage networks, the railway station, bus terminals and the international airport were modernised as part of the plan to build Ayodhya to global standards, it added.  -- PTI 

