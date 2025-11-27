HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam passes bill to ban polygamy, tribals kept out

Thu, 27 November 2025
18:24
The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill to ban polygamy, making it an offence which may lead to a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, barring some exceptions.

It kept people belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and areas under the Sixth Schedule out of the purview of the legislation.

During the passage of the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the portfolio of the home and political departments, said the law is 'irrespective of religion and not against Islam as being perceived by a section'.

"The Hindus are not free from polygamy. That's also our responsibility. This bill will cover people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies," he added.

Despite the CM's request to all opposition members to withdraw their respective amendments to send a message from the House that the bill is passed unanimously to empower women, All India United Democratic Front and Communist Party of India-Marxist went ahead with their modification suggestions, which were defeated by voice vote.

Talking about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Sarma said this will be implemented in Assam if he becomes the CM again after the Assam assembly polls next year.

"I assure the House that if I return as CM, the UCC bill will be tabled on the first session of the new government and will be implemented," Sarma said. 

He said that the ban on polygamy is a direction towards the implementation of the UCC.

The CM also said, "A bill against deceptive marriage will be brought in during the session by February end. So, whatever we have spoken about love-jihad, we will do that."

He had earlier this month said that the government would ban love-jihad and introduce a bill against this.  -- PTI

