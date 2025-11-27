HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

23 shots fired at AAP leader's house in Punjab

Thu, 27 November 2025
Share:
12:30
Representational image
Representational image
Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at the house of a ruling AAP leader near Darvesh Pind village on the Phagwara-Jandiala road in Punjab early Thursday, police said. No one was injured in the incident. 

Phagwara coordinator of ruling AAP's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' drive (drive against drugs) Daljit Singh Raju told reporters that 23 rounds were fired at his house around 1.13 am, shattering window and door panes. 

Raju is considered a close confidante of Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal. Phagwara Sub divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma told reporters that approximately 23 rounds were fired at the house. CCTV footage was being viewed and police force deployed at the site, she said, adding raids are being conducted and all angles of the incident are being investigated thoroughly.

"We are taking full stock of the situation and will soon nab the miscreants," she said. Giving details of the incident, Raju said two armed men came on a motorcycle. After parking the bike at a distance, they walked up to the house and started firing. "First I thought that some firecrackers were being burst but then my wife saw that two men were firing at the house," he said, adding, he immediately rang up the police. 

A hand-written note was found at the site, sources said. Written in English, it mentioned the name of a certain group as well as an amount of Rs 5 crore, they said. When asked if anyone had made a ransom demand earlier, Raju asserted that he has neither any enmity with anybody nor has he got any ransom call. About the slip found at the site, the police officer said it was a matter of investigation. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hong Kong fire: Toll rises to 55, at least 279 missing
LIVE! Hong Kong fire: Toll rises to 55, at least 279 missing

Will call everyone and...: Kharge on K'taka power tussle
Will call everyone and...: Kharge on K'taka power tussle

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, in the backdrop of an...

Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules
Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules

Radical Islamist networks are deliberately targeting Muslim youths embedded within the country's professional and academic ecosystems, leveraging their skills, mobility, and digital reach to quietly strengthen operational...

Modi inaugurates space startup, unveils orbital rocket
Modi inaugurates space startup, unveils orbital rocket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus, highlighting government reforms and the rise of private space companies in India. He also unveiled the company's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I.

26/11: 'India Must Never Forget'
26/11: 'India Must Never Forget'

'They came to our bedrooms, woke people who were sleeping, and shot them. For what? For what?'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO