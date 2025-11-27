HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 US National Guard members shot near White House

Thu, 27 November 2025
Two United States National Guard members are in critical condition after being shot in Washington DC, just a few blocks away from the White House.

A 29-year-old Afghan national was identified as the suspected gunman who shot the two National Guard members. 

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who "gravely wounded two National Guards", is a migrant from Afghanistan who came to the US during the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, according to US media reports.

Lakanwal waited before he rounded the corner near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest DC around 2:15 pm (local time) and opened fire, striking a female guard in the chest before shooting her in the head, The New York Post reported, quoting law enforcement sources.

According to the report, Lakanwal entered America under Operation Allies Welcome and was resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has called the Washington, DC, shooting an act of terror and a crime against humanity. 

Briefing the media, Trump blamed former President Joe Biden for the shooting, saying the suspect came from Afghanistan on a 2021 airlift and called the country a "hellhole".

"This was a heinous assault and an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity," he said.

He said that the Department of Homeland Security "is confident" that the suspect came to the US from Afghanistan.

"I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hell hole on earth."

