UP man kills sister for talking to male friends on phone

Wed, 26 November 2025
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother who objected to her speaking with her male friends over phone, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred at Itora Gotiya village in Shahjahanpur district, and the victim has been identified as Naina Devi, they said.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi said Sher Singh, the accused, claimed that his sister spoke to many men over phone and also turned down marriage proposals. 

"The accused said he was enraged after hearing recordings on her phone. When she came to take her phone back, the accused in a fit of rage stabbed her on the neck with a sharp-edged weapon, causing her death," the officer said.

Sher Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday night, has been booked under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS and sent to judicial custody, he added. -- PTI

