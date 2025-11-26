UP man kills sister for talking to male friends on phone

A
22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother who objected to
her speaking with her male friends over phone, police said on
Wednesday.
The incident occurred at Itora
Gotiya village in Shahjahanpur district, and the victim has been
identified as Naina Devi, they said.
SP Rajesh
Dwivedi said Sher Singh, the accused, claimed that his sister spoke to
many men over phone and also turned down marriage proposals.
"The
accused said he was enraged after hearing recordings on her phone. When
she came to take her phone back, the accused in a fit of rage stabbed
her on the neck with a sharp-edged weapon, causing her death," the
officer said.
Sher Singh, who was arrested on
Tuesday night, has been booked under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS
and sent to judicial custody, he added. -- PTI