UIDAI deactivates over 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals

UIDAI has sourced deceased persons' data from the Registrar General of India (RGI), states and union territories, public distribution system, national social assistance program, among others.





"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals as part of a nationwide clean-up effort to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database," the statement said.





Aadhaar custodian said that it is also looking to collaborate with financial institutions and other such entities for getting deceased persons data.





"UIDAI is encouraging Aadhaar number holders to report the death of their family members on myAadhaar Portal after obtaining their death certificate from the death registering authorities," the statement said. -- PTI

