Follow Rediff on:      
Troubling monkeys to be freed 10 km away: Maha order

Wed, 26 November 2025
00:45
File image
The Maharashtra forest department has for the first time laid down a clear rule that monkeys captured for causing trouble in towns and villages must be released at least 10 kilometres away from human habitation so that they do not return to these places easily once again. 

A new Government Resolution to this effect was issued on Tuesday, in the wake of rising complaints that macaques and langurs were straying into homes, damaging property and in some cases, attacking and injuring people. 

The GR says that in any reported case of human-monkey conflict, the local municipal body or gram panchayat must record the complaint and call in the concerned forest range officer. 

After verification of the number of animals involved and the damage caused, a trained rescue team will be permitted to capture the monkeys. 

Each division has been asked to maintain its own rescue squads, and forest department officials may also appoint experienced licensed handlers when required, it said. 

Once captured, the monkeys will undergo basic medical checks. 

Their photographs and short videos must be recorded to maintain transparency. 

Only after this, can they be transported and released into a suitable forested area far from human settlements - a distance the GR has fixed at no less than 10 km. -- PTI 

