TMC distances itself from MLA's 'Babri' remark

Wed, 26 November 2025
09:35
Humayun Kabir
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh has distanced himself and the party from MLA Humayun Kabir's statement, saying that his party colleague has 'gone beyond the limits' and that any statements he has made are 'his own' with the party not agreeing with them at all.

"He (Humayun Kabir) is not in contact with the party. His speeches have nothing to do with the party. They are his own statements, but the party doesn't agree with them. He has gone beyond the limits," Nirmal Ghosh told ANI on Tuesday.

The party leader's reaction comes just a few days after TMC MLA Humayun Kabir claimed that he would lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Belganga, Murshidabad, to mark the 33 years since the demolition of the then-disputed structure in Ayodhya.

"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," he had said.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the TMC is not constructing a mosque but rather laying the foundation stone of 'Bangladesh' in West Bengal.

Singh further claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government survives on the 'support of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas', cautioning that TMC's 'politics on the dead bodies of Hindus will not last long'.

"The TMC will not lay the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid, but the foundation stone of Bangladesh. Hindus of Bengal should not forget that Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government run on the support of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The way they are playing politics on the dead bodies of Hindus will not last long," he said.  -- ANI

