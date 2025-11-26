Teenage girl accuses mother, male neighbour of pushing her into prostitution

21:31





A case was registered at the Ghatkopar police station on Tuesday night based on the complaint filed by the girl's school teacher, they said.





The girl alleged that from April this year till the time the complaint was filed, the duo forced her into prostitution to earn money.





Fed up with the torture, the girl took her friend along and narrated her ordeal to her class teacher. She told the latter that once she ran away from her house and stayed at her friend's place for three days.





But when she returned home, she was again pushed into flesh trade, the police said.





The teacher was shocked to know this, and informed her school authorities who in turn alerted the local police. -- PTI

