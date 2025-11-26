HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Teenage girl accuses mother, male neighbour of pushing her into prostitution

Wed, 26 November 2025
Share:
21:31
image
A Mumbai-based girl studying in Class 10 has accused her mother and their male neighbour of pushing her into prostitution to earn money, prompting the police to register a case and launch a probe, officials said on Wednesday.   

A case was registered at the Ghatkopar police station on Tuesday night based on the complaint filed by the girl's school teacher, they said. 

The girl alleged that from April this year till the time the complaint was filed, the duo forced her into prostitution to earn money. 

Fed up with the torture, the girl took her friend along and narrated her ordeal to her class teacher. She told the latter that once she ran away from her house and stayed at her friend's place for three days. 

But when she returned home, she was again pushed into flesh trade, the police said. 

The teacher was shocked to know this, and informed her school authorities who in turn alerted the local police. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SIR workload: UP lekhpal ends life day before wedding
LIVE! SIR workload: UP lekhpal ends life day before wedding

India examining B'desh's extradition request for Hasina
India examining B'desh's extradition request for Hasina

India is examining Bangladesh's request to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia. India emphasizes its commitment to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

'It Was A Complete Surrender By India'
'It Was A Complete Surrender By India'

'Constant changes to the playing XI, batting orders, and frequent rotations prevent stability.'

Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem

Sack Gambhir before he damages any more careers, if you must. But it cannot stop there. The project ahead must be bigger, more ambitious, and far more urgent: Rebuilding the spine of Indian cricket from the grassroots up, and giving the...

CJI considers virtual hearings due to Delhi's air pollution
CJI considers virtual hearings due to Delhi's air pollution

Chief Justice of India considers shifting Supreme Court hearings to virtual mode due to severe air pollution in Delhi after experiencing its effects firsthand.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO