SIR workload: UP lekhpal ends life day before wedding

20:48





The incident triggered protests by revenue staff who alleged that excessive work pressure and denial of leave drove him to this extreme step, they said.





The police said the body of Sudhir Kumar, posted in the Khajua block of Bindki tehsil, was found hanging in his room on Tuesday morning.





However, additional district magistrate (Fatehpur) Avneesh Tripathi claimed Sudhir had applied for leave on Sunday and was sanctioned ten days, "although he had sought only three".





"The kanungo (revenue inspector) had visited the house merely to collect SIR forms," he said.





An FIR was lodged 29 hours later, following sustained protests by the UP Lekhpal Association, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.





According to the family, Sudhir had to skip duty on Monday for the wedding rituals, including haldi and mehendi.





Sudhir had recently been assigned supervisory responsibilities for the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Jahanabad Assembly segment, a task colleague claimed put him under "extraordinary pressure". -- PTI

A 28-year-old lekhpal died by suicide in Fatehpur district, a day before his wedding, over alleged work pressure amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said on Wednesday.