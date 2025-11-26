HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SIR workload: UP lekhpal ends life day before wedding

Wed, 26 November 2025
Share:
20:48
image
A 28-year-old lekhpal died by suicide in Fatehpur district, a day before his wedding, over alleged work pressure amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said on Wednesday. 

The incident triggered protests by revenue staff who alleged that excessive work pressure and denial of leave drove him to this extreme step, they said. 

The police said the body of Sudhir Kumar, posted in the Khajua block of Bindki tehsil, was found hanging in his room on Tuesday morning. 

However, additional district magistrate (Fatehpur) Avneesh Tripathi claimed Sudhir had applied for leave on Sunday and was sanctioned ten days, "although he had sought only three". 

"The kanungo (revenue inspector) had visited the house merely to collect SIR forms," he said. 

An FIR was lodged 29 hours later, following sustained protests by the UP Lekhpal Association, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. 

According to the family, Sudhir had to skip duty on Monday for the wedding rituals, including haldi and mehendi. 

Sudhir had recently been assigned supervisory responsibilities for the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Jahanabad Assembly segment, a task colleague claimed put him under "extraordinary pressure". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Examining B'desh's request to extradite Hasina: India
LIVE! Examining B'desh's request to extradite Hasina: India

A New Low For India In Tests!
A New Low For India In Tests!

This is the first time in nearly seven decades that India have suffered two successive series whitewashes at home.

Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem

Sack Gambhir before he damages any more careers, if you must. But it cannot stop there. The project ahead must be bigger, more ambitious, and far more urgent: Rebuilding the spine of Indian cricket from the grassroots up, and giving the...

Will ask PM to change IIT-Bombay's name, says Fadnavis
Will ask PM to change IIT-Bombay's name, says Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, will petition the central government to rename IIT Bombay as IIT Mumbai, following controversy over a Union minister's remarks on the institute's name. The move comes amid...

Rabri Devi will not vacate her bungalow, says RJD
Rabri Devi will not vacate her bungalow, says RJD

The party's state unit chief, Mangani Lal Mandal, made the remark a day after the state building construction department issued a notification directing Rabri Devi to shift to 39, Hardinge Road, which has been "earmarked" as the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO