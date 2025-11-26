HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty jump in early trade mirroring rally in global markets

Wed, 26 November 2025
09:59
image
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after three-days of decline in tandem with a rally in global peers and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 307.93 points to 84,894.94 in early trade. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 93.5 points to 25,978.30. From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Trent, Power Grid and Axis Bank were among the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the only laggard from the pack during the morning trade. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory. US markets ended higher on Tuesday. -- PTI

