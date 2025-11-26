Sensex goes higher, stronger, faster; up 1000+ points!

16:57





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,022.50 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 85,609.51. During the day, it surged 1,057.18 points or 1.24 per cent to 85,644.19. The 50-share NSE Nifty zoomed 320.50 points or 1.24 per cent to end at 26,205.30, just 10 points shy of its all time closing high. The broader index scaled record intra-day high of 26,277 on September 27, 2024. In intra-day trade, Nifty rallied 330.35 points or 1.27 per cent to 26,215.15. Increasing optimism surrounding a potential truce between Russia and Ukraine also bolstered the investor sentiment, experts said.





Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the major gainers. Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints emerged as the laggards from the pack. -- PTI

