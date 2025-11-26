HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee ends almost flat at 89.23 against US dollar

Wed, 26 November 2025
19:15
The rupee slipped 1 paisa to close at 89.23 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Wednesday, as firm domestic equities and a slide in global crude prices offset the impact of a strengthening greenback. 

Foreign fund outflows and concerns over geopolitical developments sapped risk appetite in the market, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.24 and moved in a close range of 89.17-89.28 against the dollar. 

The unit finally settled at 89.23, registering a loss of 1 paisa from its previous closing level. -- PTI

