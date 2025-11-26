HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Row over Sena min's 'Laxmi' remarks linked to local poll

Wed, 26 November 2025
23:47
Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil/Image courtesy ANI
In controversial remarks, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil has said 'Laxmi' is going to come on December 1, the day before voting is slated to take place for municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, and advised people to sleep outside their houses. 

Addressing a poll rally in Nashik in north Maharashtra, Patil targeted political opponents and said they just have money and nothing else to show. 

The water supply and sanitation minister, however, did not name anyone. 

"People are intelligent. The voting for the state assembly polls was on November 21 (2024). 'Laxmi' (an apparent reference to money) roamed (exchanged hands) in a big way on November 18 (2024). You also sleep on a cot outside (your house) on (December) 1. 'Laxmi' (Goddess who symbolizes fortune and wealth) is going to come. But people are intelligent," Patil told the gathering. -- PTI

