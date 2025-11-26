HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Property worth over Rs 4 cr of narco-kingpin attached in J-K

Wed, 26 November 2025
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 4 crore belonging to a kingpin of a drug smuggling gang in Udhampur district, an official said. 

The alleged kingpin has been identified as Majid Ali, and action has been taken against him in connection with an FIR registered under various sections of the NDPS Act. 

The attached properties include a residential house and land measuring over four-and-a-half kanals at Dhami village in the Nagrota area and eight vehicles, including two trucks, a police spokesperson said. 

The action came after two individuals, Latief Ali and Sanjay Kumar, were arrested, leading the police team to successfully identify Majid Ali as the kingpin of the smuggling gang. 

During the probe, he said three bank accounts belonging to accused persons Majid Ali, Latief Ali and Sanjay Kumar have also been frozen, carrying a total balance of Rs 1.57 lakh. 

In another case, the spokesperson said police attached a residential house worth over Rs 70 lakhs belonging to notorious drug peddler Tariq Hussain. 

Meanwhile, police arrested a drug peddler identified as Shailender Kumar after 3.49 grams of heroin were recovered from him during vehicle checking at Battal Ballian in Udhampur. -- PTI

