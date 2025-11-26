HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President Murmu on two-day visit of Odisha, UP from tomorrow

Wed, 26 November 2025
19:54
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Odisha and Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, her office has said. 

The president will address members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, it said. 

"On November 28, the president will grace the launch ceremony of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme for 2025-26, Meditation for World Unity and Trust', at Lucknow," said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

On the same day, Murmu will grace the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Bharat Scouts and Guides and address its 19th National Jamboree in Lucknow, it added. -- PTI

