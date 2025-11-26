HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law dies by suicide

Wed, 26 November 2025
Representational image
A 40-year-old daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand pan masala company owner died allegedly by suicide at her south Delhi residence, police said on Wednesday. 

The deceased, Deepti Chaurasia, married since 2010, was found hanging from the ceiling in her house by her husband on Tuesday, who immediately informed the family members and police, they said. According to the police, the husband rushed her to the Safdarjung hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. 

Police said the couple had been living in two separate houses due to ongoing disputes. During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note in which the woman alleged marital conflict. A diary was also seized that contained multiple references to regular disputes with her husband, the police said. 

Meanwhile, Rajender Singh, family lawyer of the company owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, said that the allegations of marital discord are "baseless". Singh further said, "Whatever is being reported in the media is totally false. There is no allegation in the suicide note. She has not particularly named anyone to be responsible for this." 

"We are cooperating with the police. We don't know the cause of suicide," Singh added. Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Whatever happened is very unfortunate. We all regret that, and both families have decided that the cremation will be done together today harmoniously, because we want to give full respect to her." The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said. She is survived by two children, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI 

