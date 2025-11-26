HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Nearly 14 lakh SIR forms 'uncollectable' in Bengal

Wed, 26 November 2025
08:47
Nearly 14 lakh SIR enumeration forms have so far been identified as 'uncollectable' in West Bengal, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. 

These forms are 'uncollectable' since the voters were either absentee, duplicate, dead or permanently shifted, an official said.

The figure was 10.33 lakh on Monday.

"As of Tuesday noon, the number stood at 13.92 lakh... We expect this figure to continue rising daily as more updates roll in," he said.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs), tasked with collecting data from households across the state, have been actively engaged in distributing the forms and gathering necessary details.

More than 80,600 BLOs, along with around 8,000 supervisors, 3,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 294 Electoral Registration Officers, have been engaged for the revision exercise in West Bengal, officials said.

So far, three BLOs have died in the state amid the ongoing SIR.  -- PTI

