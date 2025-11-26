Like cancer: Kangana on 'removing infiltrators' via SIR

15:00





The remarks came from the Mandi Lok Sabha MP in response to West Bengal Chief Minister's "Don't try to play with me" comment as TMC supremo continues to attack the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India over Special Intensive Revision.





Speaking to ANI, Ranaut said, "The country is not going to be deterred by such threats, and the entire country wants sanitisation from these infiltrators. Just like cancer occurs in the body, the entire country wants to remove infiltrators."





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sharply criticised the BJP-led Union Government, claiming that although elections in the state have yet to begin, "confrontation" has already started.





Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she had been denied permission to use a helicopter, which delayed her arrival. She warned the BJP that any attempt to "take her on" would not succeed. Meanwhile, on Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement on the flag-hoisting ceremony of Ram Temple, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "Pakistan is panicking because they are sinking day by day. They have become a begging bowl, and we are the third-largest economy and will soon become the first-largest economy."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the construction of the temple. -- ANI

