HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Like cancer: Kangana on 'removing infiltrators' via SIR

Wed, 26 November 2025
Share:
15:00
image
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that "threats" made by the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision would not work, adding that people have decided to remove the infiltrators from the entire country. 

The remarks came from the Mandi Lok Sabha MP in response to West Bengal Chief Minister's "Don't try to play with me" comment as TMC supremo continues to attack the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India over Special Intensive Revision.

Speaking to ANI, Ranaut said, "The country is not going to be deterred by such threats, and the entire country wants sanitisation from these infiltrators. Just like cancer occurs in the body, the entire country wants to remove infiltrators." 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sharply criticised the BJP-led Union Government, claiming that although elections in the state have yet to begin, "confrontation" has already started. 

Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she had been denied permission to use a helicopter, which delayed her arrival. She warned the BJP that any attempt to "take her on" would not succeed. Meanwhile, on Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement on the flag-hoisting ceremony of Ram Temple, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "Pakistan is panicking because they are sinking day by day. They have become a begging bowl, and we are the third-largest economy and will soon become the first-largest economy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the construction of the temple. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

South Africa humiliate India in Guwahati; sweep series 2-0
South Africa humiliate India in Guwahati; sweep series 2-0

Images from Day 5 of the second and final Test between India and South Africa, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Wednesday.

Gambhir breaks silence: 'Blame lies with everyone!'
Gambhir breaks silence: 'Blame lies with everyone!'

Under-fire India head coach Gautam Gambhir says it is up to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to decide his future after the Test series whitewash against South Africa, but he reminded everyone of the success the team has...

Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem

Sack Gambhir before he damages any more careers, if you must. But it cannot stop there. The project ahead must be bigger, more ambitious, and far more urgent: Rebuilding the spine of Indian cricket from the grassroots up, and giving the...

LIVE! Orry appears before Mumbai police in drugs case
LIVE! Orry appears before Mumbai police in drugs case

Don't want to...: Shivakumar's big remark amid power tiff
Don't want to...: Shivakumar's big remark amid power tiff

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, responding to several media queries regarding the current 'internal conflict' in Karnataka Congress in reference to the chief ministerial position, said on Tuesday that he doesn't want...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO