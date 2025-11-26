HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Improvised rocket with 40 kg explosive found in Churachandpur

Wed, 26 November 2025
09:27
An improvised long-range rocket with nearly 40 kg of explosive was seized from Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made in an operation by security forces from Gelmol village on Tuesday, they said.

A rocket launching stand and a battery were also recovered along with the rocket, they added.

In another operation in Kangpokpi district, a large cache of arms was recovered by the forces, police said.

Among the items recovered were a German rifle, two bolt-action rifles, four pull mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, two hand grenades, and detonators, along with a radio set.

The recovery was made from the vicinity of Songlung village.

Several arms were also recovered from the Gelbung jungle in the district. Among them were a CMG carbine, a .303 rifle, two pistols, nine bolt-action rifles, a country-made SBBL, one local-made grenade, three pieces of plastic explosives and two handsets.   -- PTI

