Holy relics of Lord Buddha return to India after public exposition in Bhutan

Wed, 26 November 2025
00:22
image
A portion of the holy relics of Lord Buddha enshrined at the National Museum here has been brought back to the country following a 17-day public exposition in Bhutan, officials said on Tuesday. 

The exposition signified the cultural bonds between India and Bhutan and was part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival (GPPF) in Thimphu, a major event praying for world peace and the healing of humanity. 

"Honoured to bring back sacred Buddha Relics to India after 17 Days exposition in Bhutan. Bhutan's profound reverence for Holy Buddha Relics inspire harmony between the people of India & Bhutan. I'm deeply touched by His Majesty the King of Bhutan's personal care & his presence during the ceremonial departure event," Union minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X. 

He also shared a video of the return journey. The relics were brought back in a C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. 

"I also thank Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan and his Cabinet, Laytshog Lopen of Central Monastic Body, Venerable Monks and entire Royal Govt of Bhutan for the special arrangements for the Relics and the memorable visit of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji to Bhutan on 11th Nov 2025," he said. -- PTI

