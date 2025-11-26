GST Reforms To Boost India Incs Q3 Performance

15:44





Coupled with the softening input costs like crude oil and coal, the rating agency projects an improvement in the operating profit margin (OPM) by 50-100 bps on a Y-o-Y basis.





'Domestic rural demand remains resilient and tailwinds like GST rate rationalisation, income tax relief announced during the Union Budget 2025, 100 bps interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India between February 2025 and November 2025 (leading to lower borrowing costs) and easing food inflation are expected to boost urban consumption,' Kinjal Shah, senior vice-president & co-group head, Corporate Ratings, Icra, said.





That said, the ongoing geopolitical tensions and steep US tariffs continue to impact demand sentiments, especially for export-oriented sectors such as agro-chemicals, textiles, auto and auto components, seafoods, cut and polished diamonds, and IT services.





Icra's assessment of 2,966 listed companies -- excluding financial sector entities -- for Q2FY26 showed 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth driven by strong demand in consumption-oriented sectors such as retail, hotels and automobiles, as well as infrastructure-linked sectors, including capital goods and cement.





-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

