'Gandhis backing DKS, Siddaramaiah trapped in their game'

Wed, 26 November 2025
15:28
Will DK Shivakumar wear the Karnataka crown?
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin on Wednesday claimed that the Congress high command is backing DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister position in Karnataka. Nabin claimed that "Siddaramaiah has been trapped" in a game being played by the Gandhi family. 

Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "Karnataka is ruled by the same Congress party that lacks leadership. The Deputy CM wants to completely control the government. The work of empowering DK Shivakumar is being carried out by none other than Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's family. All this game is being played by them." 

Amid speculation of a change in leadership in the Karnataka government, currently led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state minister Priyank Kharge said that every member of the Congress party is clear that, whatever the high command decides, the leaders will follow it. 

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "Very clearly, the CM, DCM and every member of the Congress party have been very, very clear saying that whatever high command decides. When the top leadership is speaking in the same voice, in the same tone, then where is there a difference?"

Reacting to the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP MLA R Ashoka's allegation that Congress was in a situation where Congress MLAs were buying Congress MLAs to make the Chief Minister, he said that Operation Lotus is the BJP's trademark. Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar responded to several media queries regarding the current 'internal conflict' in Karnataka Congress in reference to the CM position, saying on Tuesday that he doesn't want to embarrass or weaken the party. -- ANI

