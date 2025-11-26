HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Expelled AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan resigns as Gobichettipalayam MLA

Wed, 26 November 2025
19:30
Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan on Wednesday tendered his resignation as an MLA from the Gobichettipalayam constituency. 

The veteran leader met Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the Secretariat and submitted his resignation letter, sources said. 

There is speculation in political circles that Sengottaiyan may join either TVK or the ruling DMK. 

However, he did not speak to the media after submitting his resignation. In October, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled Sengottaiyan from the party after he appeared with ousted leaders O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran in Ramanathapuram district. 

Palaniswami had stated that Sengottaiyan was removed from the primary membership of the party and appealed to party members not to maintain any ties with him. 

Earlier, Panneerselvam's loyalist P H Manoj Pandian resigned as MLA from Alangulam constituency in Tenkasi after joining the DMK. -- PTI

