Examining B'desh's request to extradite Hasina: India

Wed, 26 November 2025
20:08
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina/File image
India on Wednesday said it is examining a request by Bangladesh to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and that it is committed to ensure the best interests of the people of that country. 

Hasina, 78, was last week sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year. 

The Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests. 

"The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," he said. -- PTI

